Davis Polk Steers Sweden's ABB In $2.6B Deal For GE Unit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT) -- Sweden-based ABB, led by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, said Monday it will pick up General Electric Co.’s global electrification solutions business in a $2.6 billion deal, further growing ABB’s market in North America and marking GE’s latest divestiture.



The deal for GE Industrial Solutions is expected to deepen ABB’s access to the North American market as part of an ongoing focus on the region while the company looks to strengthen its global position, according to a statement.



The acquisition will let ABB tap into the...

To view the full article, register now.