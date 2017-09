Norwegian Payments Co. Nets Backs $5.3B PE-Backed Buy

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Nordic digital payments company Nets A/S on Monday put its support behind a 33.1 billion Danish krone ($5.3 billion) buyout offer from a private equity-backed group led by Hellman & Friedman LLC, after revealing over the summer that it had been approached by a potential acquirer.



Nets confirmed that Hellman & Friedman had approached it in June about a transaction, which led to other suitors bidding on the company as media reports about a potential deal began to surface. In the end, the 165 Danish krone-per-share,...

