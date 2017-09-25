Unilever Buys South Korean Cosmetics Biz In €2.27B Deal

By Benjamin Horney

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT) -- European consumer goods giant Unilever has agreed to buy South Korea-based cosmetics business Carver Korea from Bain Capital Private Equity and Goldman Sachs for €2.27 billion ($2.69 billion), according to a Monday statement.

The deal adds to Unilever’s portfolio a company that last year alone posted sales of €321 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of €137 million. In 2015, Carver posted total sales of about $130 million.

Formed in 1999, Carver serves the North Asia region, supplying professional products to beauty salons...
