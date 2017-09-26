Fla. Marijuana Law's Black Farmer License Draws Challenge

By Nathan Hale

Law360, Miami (September 26, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A provision in Florida's latest medical marijuana law that reserves a growing license for a black farmer has been challenged by a black farmer who says the requirements illegally narrow eligibility to members of a private organization.

When Florida lawmakers passed a bill during the 2017 session this spring to implement a recently passed constitutional amendment more broadly legalizing medical marijuana, they responded to criticism that early legislation had discriminated against black farmers by including a requirement that, by no later than Oct. 3, the Florida...
