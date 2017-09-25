Data Sourcing Biggest Regulatory Headache, Survey Finds

Law360, London (September 25, 2017, 4:24 PM BST) -- Sourcing the vast amount of data needed to meet onerous new regulatory requirements is the biggest challenge facing asset managers and insurers, a top regulatory data exchange revealed on Monday.



Silverfinch, a London- and Dublin-based regulatory technology provider, said about 80 percent of the 200 European insurers it surveyed believe collecting and aggregating data to comply with new rules on disclosure documents was their toughest challenge.



Firms rated this as tougher than having to calculate transaction costs or produce documents to meet new regulation on Packaged...

To view the full article, register now.