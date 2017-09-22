Amgen Hits Mylan With Patent Suit Over Neulasta Biosimilar

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Mylan Inc. infringed two of Amgen Inc.’s patents when seeking to get its biosimilar of Amgen’s blockbuster anti-infection medicine Neulasta on the market before the patents expired, the biologic maker told a Pennsylvania federal court Friday.



Amgen accused Mylan and several of its subsidiaries of infringing U.S. Patent Numbers 8,273,707 and 9,643,997 and “piggybacking on the fruits of plaintiffs’ trailblazing efforts.” The complaint comes after the two companies engaged in the so-called patent dance provisions of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act, in which the...

To view the full article, register now.