Amgen Hits Mylan With Patent Suit Over Neulasta Biosimilar

By Dani Kass

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Mylan Inc. infringed two of Amgen Inc.’s patents when seeking to get its biosimilar of Amgen’s blockbuster anti-infection medicine Neulasta on the market before the patents expired, the biologic maker told a Pennsylvania federal court Friday.

Amgen accused Mylan and several of its subsidiaries of infringing U.S. Patent Numbers 8,273,707 and 9,643,997 and “piggybacking on the fruits of plaintiffs’ trailblazing efforts.” The complaint comes after the two companies engaged in the so-called patent dance provisions of the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act, in which the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

AMGEN INC et al v. MYLAN INC. et al


Case Number

2:17-cv-01235

Court

Pennsylvania Western

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

David S. Cercone

Date Filed

September 22, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular