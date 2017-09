Enviros Push For Win In Red Snapper Overfishing Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups urged a D.C. federal court on Friday to grant them a quick win in their suit over the federal government's decision to temporarily allow "overfishing" of red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico this summer, reiterating their argument that extending the fishing season was unlawful.



The Environmental Defense Fund and the Ocean Conservancy said that the June decision by the National Marine Fisheries Service allowing for the fishing season to be extended by an additional 39 days would decimate the already vulnerable red snapper...

