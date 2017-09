FDA Cracks Down On Online Sales Of Prescription Drugs

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said that, as part of a major global operation, it has taken action against more than 500 websites illegally selling potentially dangerous, unapproved versions of prescription drugs, including opioids, antibiotics and injectable epinephrine.



The agency said that it had partnered with international regulatory and law enforcement agencies to target the marketing of illegal drugs online that are shipped through the postal system directly to Americans. The FDA said that it had sent warning letters to most of the...

