8th Circ. Axes Class Cert. In State Farm Labor Costs Row
While the plaintiff in the putative class action had argued State Farm’s depreciation of labor costs in its “Xactimate” cost-estimating computer program breached the terms of its property insurance policies, the panel found the calculation method was reasonable and consistent with the law and could not be used as a common complaint...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login