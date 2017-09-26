8th Circ. Axes Class Cert. In State Farm Labor Costs Row

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit Monday decertified a class action challenging the depreciation calculation methods used by State Farm for property coverage, saying whether or not the methods are fair would depend on the individual case.



While the plaintiff in the putative class action had argued State Farm’s depreciation of labor costs in its “Xactimate” cost-estimating computer program breached the terms of its property insurance policies, the panel found the calculation method was reasonable and consistent with the law and could not be used as a common complaint...

