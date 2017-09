Repatriation Holiday Won’t Create Jobs, Tax Think Tank Says

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:08 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump’s plan to rekindle a program allowing corporations to bring offshore profits back to the U.S. at a low tax rate would generate dividends for the wealthy rather than create jobs and domestic investment, the Tax Policy Center said Monday.



In a blog post on the think tank's website, senior fellow Steven Rosenthal called just plain wrong the White House suggestion that a so-called repatriation holiday on $2.6 trillion stashed overseas would benefit pension holders such as police, firefighters and teachers.



"A retroactive tax...

