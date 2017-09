Law Schools, Bar Prep Co. Escape $50M Antitrust Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday tossed a $50 million suit alleging a group of law schools worked with bar exam preparation company Barbri Inc. to stifle competition for classes targeting foreign Master of Laws graduates, saying LLM Bar Exam LLC’s struggles are due to complaints about its courses, not collusion.



U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla issued an opinion and order Monday dismissing LBE’s suit against Barbri and several law schools located in New York and elsewhere, finding that the 76-page, 63-exhibit amended complaint...

