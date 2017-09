CFTC Fines Citi Units $550K Over Swap Reporting Violations

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday said that two Citigroup subsidiaries have agreed to pay a $550,000 fine to resolve the agency’s claims that they failed to properly report key identifying data for tens of thousands of swaps.



The CFTC ordered Citibank NA and its international broker-dealer affiliate Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. to pay the civil monetary penalty with interest and take steps to improve their swap data reporting processes.



“Reporting is at the heart of the commission’s market and financial surveillance programs, which...

