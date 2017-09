Docs Sue Insurer For Delays, Communication In Med Mal Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Associated Surgeons and Physicians LLC has sued Proassurance Indemnity Co. Inc. in a case removed to Indiana federal court on Friday, saying Proassurance ruined the possibility of settling an underlying medical malpractice suit with poor communication and delays.



A former female patient by the last name of Seward brought suit against ASP, whose trade name is Women’s Health Advantage, saying a male provider, Dr. Cortney Schwartz, had an “improper relationship” with her and performed a procedure on the patient that was not authorized. WHA informed Proassurance,...

