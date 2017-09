Banks Push OCC To Simplify The Volcker Rule

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Banks last week asked the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to move forward with ways to simplify the Dodd-Frank Act’s ban on proprietary trading, and urged the national bank supervisor to get the other regulators charged with overseeing the ban to join the effort.



The OCC, under the leadership of acting Comptroller Keith Noreika, in August began the first effort among financial regulators appointed by President Donald Trump to roll back Dodd-Frank regulations by opening a request for comments on ways to change the...

To view the full article, register now.