Global 20: K&L Gates

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has landed on Law360’s Global 20 list once again, with the firm representing clients in every corner of the world on transactions worth billions of dollars while striving to seamlessly integrate its offices to offer the benefit of both local knowledge and global expertise.



K&L Gates



U.S. headcount: 1,184



Global headcount: 1,930



Total offices: 46



Offices by Region:



North America: 24



Europe: 8



Middle East: 2



Asia-Pacific: 11



South America: 1 In the last year, the firm solidified its spot on the list of...

