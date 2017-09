Enviros Sue Feds To Stop Copper Mine, Protect Rare Jaguar

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Monday sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service, alleging the agencies improperly decided a large copper mine in Arizona would not harm habitat for endangered species including the rare wild jaguar.



The complaint said the FWS’ biological opinion, a document that states whether a rule or project is likely to jeopardize a listed species or destroy or adversely modify a listed species’ critical habitat, incorrectly stated that Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s Rosemont Mine would not destroy or...

