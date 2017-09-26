Gay Man's IVF Costs Not Tax-Deductible, 11th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The IRS was correct in rejecting a gay Florida man’s tax deduction for in vitro fertilization-related expenses of over $57,000, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed Monday.



The ruling upheld a district court’s determination that the IRS properly rejected Joseph F. Morrissey’s amended 2011 tax return, in which he claimed $36,538 in medical deductions and requested a $9,539 refund.



The circuit court also agreed the agency did not violate Morrissey’s right to equal protection of the laws under the Fifth Amendment, as it did not infringe on a...

