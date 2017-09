Perfumania Hits Back At Shareholder's Equity Committee Bid

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Perfumania pushed back Monday on a shareholder’s request for an official equity committee, saying there’s no need and it could actually jeopardize the “remarkable” $2 per share being offered to equity holders.



A plan confirmation for the bankrupt retailer, which had $199 million in long-term debt at petition time, is set for Oct. 6. The company told a bankruptcy judge that, contrary to the request of shareholder CIII Holdings LLC, no official equity committee is needed.



“There is zero value available for equity under the...

To view the full article, register now.