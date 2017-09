Gov't Can't Escape Class Action Against PACER Doc Fees

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge refused to dismiss a putative class action brought against the federal government by an attorney who claims that PACER, the Public Access to Court Electronic Records system, improperly charges users for viewing judges’ opinions, ruling that breach of contract claims were properly pled.



U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. declined to weigh in on the government’s argument that the agreements clicked by users when they sign up for PACER do not qualify as contractually binding, ruling that it’s too early in...

To view the full article, register now.