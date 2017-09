Ex-IP Partner Hits Winston & Strawn With Gender Bias Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 11:33 PM EDT) -- A former Winston & Strawn LLP intellectual property partner is claiming in a sex discrimination lawsuit filed in California state court that the firm reduced her salary and excluded her from big cases after the male colleague she joined the firm with resigned.



Constance Ramos, who joined Winston from Hogan Lovells alongside Korula ‘Sunny’ Cherian in 2014, said in the complaint filed on Aug. 30 that she was asked to resign after Cherian departed in October 2015. When she refused, she said, the firm reduced her...

