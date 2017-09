EIOPA Sounds Call For Insurer Feedback On New Directive

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 6:33 PM BST) -- Europe’s insurance watchdog has called on the industry to put forward any questions they have on the implementation of the wide-ranging Insurance Distribution Directive so it can draft additional guidance, with five months to go until it comes into force.



The IDD regime targets the sale of insurance products to consumers and is set to impose additional reporting, conduct and governance requirements on firms and brokers when it enters the statute books of EU member states on Feb. 28, 2018.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions...

