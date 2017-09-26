Beware Genetics Regulation, Think Tank Tells Insurers

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 4:15 PM BST) -- With personal genetic data tipped to help life insurers better calculate risk, industry professionals should devise a system of self-regulation before policymakers draw up stifling legislation instead, a leading insurance think tank has warned.



In a report released Monday, the Geneva Association urged insurers and watchdogs to monitor surging technology used to analyze a person’s susceptibility to illness, and take action accordingly.



“Working with regulators, medical professionals, industry groups and genetic counselors to agree on reasonable self regulation in the field of genetics may be a...

