Soft Commission Research Ban Stirs Up EU-US Conflict

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 6:16 PM BST) -- New European Union laws banning inducements such as free investment research are spilling over into the U.S. market, which attorneys warn is causing regulatory friction and a huge headache for multinational finance firms that now face having to comply with two complex and entirely separate regimes.



Under the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, effective from Jan. 3, 2018, brokers must clearly price investment research separately from dealing services, meaning investment managers must suck up the cost of payment or pass it on to clients....

