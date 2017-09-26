Central Base Critical To Pan-EU Pension, EIOPA Says
Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, said a central base will be critical for the so-called pan-European pension product, a cost-effective scheme designed to be transferable across member states.
“EIOPA believes a central authorization hub and a key contact point for accessing information on [pan-European pension products] proposed by the European Commission...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login