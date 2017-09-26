Central Base Critical To Pan-EU Pension, EIOPA Says

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 2:46 PM BST) -- The success of Brussels’ ambitious plans for a cross-border pension will depend upon officials setting up a centralized register of authorized savings products, Europe’s top insurance regulator said Tuesday.



Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, said a central base will be critical for the so-called pan-European pension product, a cost-effective scheme designed to be transferable across member states.



“EIOPA believes a central authorization hub and a key contact point for accessing information on [pan-European pension products] proposed by the European Commission...

