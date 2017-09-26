Banks Reveal Breakthrough In Open Account Trade Finance

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 4:01 PM BST) -- Twelve banks and two innovation specialists announced a breakthrough on Tuesday, using blockchain technology to overhaul the infrastructure of open account trade finance.

Financial institutions will be able to use a platform provided by R3, a leading blockchain developer, to automate pre- and post-shipment financing and risk mitigation for corporate buyers and sellers around the world for the first time.

The initiative is a joint undertaking between R3, trade finance tech innovator TradeIX and a dozen financial institutions including BNP Paribas, Barclays PLC, The Royal Bank of...
