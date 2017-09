CFIUS Concerns Halt Chinese Deal For Location Co.

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Amsterdam-based open location platform company Here will no longer sell a 10 percent stake to Chinese internet giant Tencent, China-based digital maps company NavInfo and Singapore investment firm GIC after the deal got snagged in a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, the companies said on Tuesday.



NavInfo Co. Ltd. said that although the buyer group spent months trying to work with CFIUS, an interagency committee that reviews the national security implications of inbound transactions, to try to find a way...

