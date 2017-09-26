3 New Technologies That Could Make GCs’ Lives Easier

By Michele Gorman

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 12:14 PM EDT) -- Technology's role in many in-house legal departments is rapidly growing as companies look to free up paralegals and attorneys to focus on high-value work.

Using new tools to give simple assignments to machines, or software to allow employees to devote more time to complex tasks, was a common theme at a recent conference in New York City focused on legal innovation and disruption.

"Businesses are evolving and clients' needs are rapidly changing," Jeffrey Sharer, a speaker at the conference and co-chair of the Data Law Practice...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular