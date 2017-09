UnitedHealth Investor Seeks To Probe Overbilling Claims

Law360, Wilmington (September 26, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A group of investors in UnitedHealth Group Inc. lodged a books and records demand in the Delaware Chancery Court late Monday, seeking to investigate allegations the company overcharged Medicare by submitting false information that made patients appear sicker than they were.



The demand came from Amalgamated Bank as trustee to several of its LongView funds and targets documents related to allegations in a federal whistleblower suit initially filed in 2011, in which the U.S. Department of Justice intervened earlier this year.



According to the allegations, UnitedHealth...

