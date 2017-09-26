Insurers Demand End To Restrictive Online Contracts

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 5:33 PM BST) -- The U.K. insurance industry jumped aboard a regulatory probe into comparison websites on Tuesday, adding its own demands that insurers be freed from restrictive contracts imposed by the sites.



The Association of British Insurers, the country’s top insurance lobby, urged the Competition and Markets Authority to examine how comparison sites work to force down the prices that insurers can offer elsewhere.



“We would like to see the rules tightened on price comparison websites using contracts which restrict the prices insurers can offer to customers,” said James...

To view the full article, register now.