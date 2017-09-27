Adams And Reese IP Practice Grows With New Partner In DC

By Steven Trader

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Adams and Reese LLP's Washington office has gained its first intellectual property litigator, with the global law firm bringing aboard a seasoned partner there who has 35 years of experience in the field.

Michael Bednarek, previously a partner at Locke Lord LLP, joined the global intellectual property practice at Adams and Reese in late August. Bednarek quickly got to work helping clients design and implement intellectual property strategies as the first IP attorney at the firm's Washington, D.C., office, which he said has largely been a...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular