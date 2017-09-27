Adams And Reese IP Practice Grows With New Partner In DC

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Adams and Reese LLP's Washington office has gained its first intellectual property litigator, with the global law firm bringing aboard a seasoned partner there who has 35 years of experience in the field.



Michael Bednarek, previously a partner at Locke Lord LLP, joined the global intellectual property practice at Adams and Reese in late August. Bednarek quickly got to work helping clients design and implement intellectual property strategies as the first IP attorney at the firm's Washington, D.C., office, which he said has largely been a...

To view the full article, register now.