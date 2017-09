FDA Warning Wire: Inspector Blocked At Chinese Drug Co.

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration scolded a Chinese drugmaker for temporarily blocking an inspector from accessing part of its facility, took issue with a home infusion therapy company’s sterility practices and upbraided a cracker company over its pest problems.



Here’s this week’s roundup of the agency’s enforcement actions.



FDA Inspector Blocked From Chinese Lab



An FDA inspector was initially barred from entering a room labeled as a laboratory in a Chinese drug manufacturing facility, according to a Sept. 12 warning letter.



Shandong Vianor Biotech Co....

