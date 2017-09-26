EU Deepens Probe Into Essilor-Luxottica Megamerger

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The European Union’s antitrust watchdog said Tuesday it has opened an in-depth investigation into whether a proposed tie up between Essilor and Luxottica to create a $49 billion eyewear giant will hamper competition for lenses and eyewear.



The European Commission said that following an initial investigation, it has concerns that after the merger completes, the company, to be known as EssilorLuxottica, could leverage its respective strengths in ophthalmic lenses and eyewear to exclude rival suppliers, limit product choices and hike prices.



“Half of Europeans wear glasses...

To view the full article, register now.