EU Deepens Probe Into Essilor-Luxottica Megamerger
The European Commission said that following an initial investigation, it has concerns that after the merger completes, the company, to be known as EssilorLuxottica, could leverage its respective strengths in ophthalmic lenses and eyewear to exclude rival suppliers, limit product choices and hike prices.
“Half of Europeans wear glasses...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login