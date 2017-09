Vitamin World Seeks Injunction After Service Termination

Law360, Wilmington (September 26, 2017, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt supplement retailer Vitamin World Inc. filed an adversary action late Monday in Delaware seeking emergency injunctive relief after its manufacturing contractor said it would no longer supply the debtor with inventory, threatening its chances at a successful reorganization.



In the complaint, Vitamin World said Robinson Pharma Inc. has been supplying the debtor with manufacturing and packaging services for vitamins, minerals, herbs and supplements since the parties signed a contract manufacturing agreement in August 2016, but that Robinson informed the debtor it would stop performing under...

To view the full article, register now.