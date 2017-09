Advisers Plagued By Uncertainty Amid Tax Reform Push

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Amid a swirl of polarized, partisan reaction to the just-released Republican tax reform plan, tax professionals and other business planning executives are facing a crisis of their own, as they struggle to give concrete advice when near-term public policy is up in the air.



Republicans' Tax Proposal Highlights



» Three individual tax brackets instead of the current seven (12%, 25%, 35%)



» Standard deduction doubles to $12,000/$24,000 for individuals and couples, respectively



» Repeals estate tax



» Corporate rate cut to 20% from the current 35%...

To view the full article, register now.