Ex-Hunton Atty Avoids Jail For Wine-Fueled Insider Trading

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A former Hunton & Williams LLP attorney was sentenced by a Brooklyn federal judge on Tuesday to three years probation for his securities fraud and conspiracy convictions after he drunkenly tipped off his friend and investment adviser about Pfizer Inc.’s plans to acquire his drugmaker client.



Robert Schulman’s wish for a non-jail sentence was granted by U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, who said he had suffered enough. Prosecutors asked for a prison term of 51 to 64 months, but the judge chose to let Schulman...

To view the full article, register now.