CFTC Urged To Boost Cybersecurity, Stretch Budget Dollars

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Deterring cybersecurity threats and stretching limited budget dollars rank among the biggest challenges facing management at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the futures market regulator’s internal auditor wrote in a letter released on Monday.



CFTC Inspector General Roy Lavik, in his annual letter on the most serious threats facing the agency, reiterated his recommendation last year that the CFTC improve its intelligence sharing with registrants in order to better manage cybersecurity threats. Lavik noted that the agency under Christopher Giancarlo’s chairmanship has supported the idea, but more...

