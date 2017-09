Canada Life Latest To Absorb Research Costs Under New Law

Law360, London (September 26, 2017, 5:16 PM BST) -- Canada Life Investments on Tuesday became the latest asset manager to announce that it will absorb research costs instead of passing the burden to clients as it prepares to meet new European Union trading laws entering into force in January.



Firms will no longer be able to bundle together research with trading fees when the revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II, enters EU statute books.



They will instead be forced to separate their execution and advisory functions, creating a taxonomy of services described...

