Outgoing CFTC Member Wants High-Speed Trading Rules Set

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Sharon Bowen urged the agency in a farewell address Monday to finalize rules regulating high-speed trading, calling it unfinished business and arguing that failure to keep pace with European regulators on this matter will jeopardize American financial markets.



Bowen, a Democratic commissioner who is leaving the agency this week, called on the CFTC to complete its work on a proposal launched in 2015 that would regulate automated trading on the futures markets. By comparison, she noted, “robust” European plans to monitor such trading...

