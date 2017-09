Fed. Circ. Flips PTAB's 'Unreasonably Broad' Read Of Patent

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board went too far in trying to interpret an oil drill patent’s claim term, using a construction that was “unreasonably broad,” the Federal Circuit held Tuesday as it reversed the board’s invalidity determination.



While the PTAB must give patent claims their “broadest reasonable interpretation” during an ex parte reexamination, the board used a construction that was overly broad, leading it to erroneously conclude that prior art both anticipated and made obvious the asserted claims of Smith International Inc.’s patent, according to...

To view the full article, register now.