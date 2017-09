What GCs Should Know About The Latest Travel Ban

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's newest travel ban, which places restrictions on immigrants and visitors to the United States from eight countries, could limit hiring, promoting, business-related trips and other travel for companies that employ individuals around the world.



Trump, in a presidential proclamation Sunday, placed restrictions on certain foreigners from Chad, North Korea and Venezuela, as well as those from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen — five of the six predominantly Muslim countries included in his first, temporary travel ban.



The latest iteration took effect Sunday for...

