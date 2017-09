Backers To Resuscitate ACA Repeal After Failure

Law360, Washington (September 26, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Senate Republicans on Tuesday started to piece together a new path for a health care reform effort, after a series of Republican defections doomed the latest Affordable Care Act repeal and replace bill this week.



The Republican caucus is likely to move on to tax reform after the party loses the ability to pass health care reform on a party line vote at the end of this month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday, before returning to health care reform. However, this week's failure...

