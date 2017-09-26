McSweeny To Stay On At FTC Until Reinforcements Arrive

By Melissa Lipman

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT) -- With just two commissioners in place and no reinforcements on the horizon, Democrat Terrell McSweeny has decided to continue on at the Federal Trade Commission even though her term expired Monday.

Though McSweeny, a former Obama administration aide, wasn't confirmed until April 2014, she was nominated to finish out the seven-year term left by former FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz.

That meant that her term technically expired on Sept. 25, but McSweeny has opted to stay on instead of creating another vacancy at the competition and consumer...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular