McSweeny To Stay On At FTC Until Reinforcements Arrive

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT) -- With just two commissioners in place and no reinforcements on the horizon, Democrat Terrell McSweeny has decided to continue on at the Federal Trade Commission even though her term expired Monday.



Though McSweeny, a former Obama administration aide, wasn't confirmed until April 2014, she was nominated to finish out the seven-year term left by former FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz.



That meant that her term technically expired on Sept. 25, but McSweeny has opted to stay on instead of creating another vacancy at the competition and consumer...

