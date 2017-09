US Asks China Not To Implement Cybersecurity Law

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has asked China not to move ahead with the implementation of a controversial cybersecurity law, warning that the measure could have a chilling effect on trade in the lucrative tech sector, according to a World Trade Organization document published on Tuesday.



With a detailed communique issued at the WTO’s Council for Trade in Services, the U.S. delegation continued its long-running crusade against Beijing’s law, which requires companies to submit to government security reviews and store their data on local servers.



“China’s measures would...

