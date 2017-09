Creditors Balk At La Paloma's Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

Law360, Wilmington (September 26, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Both the official creditors committee and an ad hoc group of second-lien creditors took aim Tuesday at La Paloma Generating Co. LLC’s Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement, arguing it described a restructuring strategy the debtor is trying to push through without any real assessment of its assets.



In objections before the Delaware bankruptcy court, the two creditor groups argued that La Paloma is essentially rushing its way toward a confirmation hearing without it or its creditors really knowing the value of the assets that top lender...

