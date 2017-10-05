Stoel Rives Picks Up Enviro Duo From Stinson Leonard Street

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Stoel Rives LLP has welcomed an environmental duo from Stinson Leonard Street LLP to bolster its mining and land use practice in its Minneapolis office, the firm has announced.



Gregory A. Fontaine and Aleava R. Sayre joined the firm’s Midwest post as partners in the environmental, land use and natural resources group, where they will combine their years of mining and environmental law experience to optimally serve clients, the firm said.



“Greg and I are law partners in the truest sense of that word because our...

