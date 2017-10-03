Hague Convention May Help Foreign Defendants In IPR

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT) -- The America Invents Act[1] introduced an inter partes review proceeding at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for challenging the validity of a patent. Under the AIA, an IPR proceeding may not be instituted if the petition requesting the proceeding is filed more than one year after the date on which the petitioner, real party in interest, or privy of the petitioner is served with a complaint alleging infringement of the patent.[2]



The process of serving a patent infringement complaint is often routine and uneventful. While...

To view the full article, register now.