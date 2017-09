DC Rules Barring Out-Of-State Attys Need To Go, Group Says

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 27, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Federal district court rules that bar admission of out-of-state lawyers based on the location of their main office are discriminatory and should be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a recent petition for writ of certiorari.



In a Sept. 15 cert petition appealing a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision, the National Association for the Advancement of Multijurisdictional Practice argued local rules that bar attorneys from practicing before Washington, D.C.’s federal court if they are not admitted to the bar where their law...

