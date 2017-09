Retired Marshal Asks Supreme Court To Review W.Va. Tax Law

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A retired U.S. marshal asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a West Virginia tax law that grants federal law enforcement retirees a partial income tax exemption for benefits received under the Federal Employee Retirement System while granting full exemption of retirement benefits paid to similarly situated state law enforcement retirees.



James Dawson’s petition asserts West Virginia’s disparate treatment of state law enforcement retirees and federal law enforcement retirees, whose job duties do not significantly differ, is a violation of that doctrine. He argues the court...

