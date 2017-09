TransPerfect Co-CEO Loses Challenge To Court-Forced Sale

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The embattled co-CEO of TransPerfect Global Inc. suffered another defeat Tuesday in his contentious campaign to undo a state court-ordered sale of the company when a Delaware federal court dismissed his suit challenging the sale, saying it amounted to an improper attempt to appeal a state court’s decision.



Philip R. Shawe filed the suit in March, arguing the order that forced the sale of the $500 million-a-year translation services company violated the due process and takings clauses of the Constitution. Delaware Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard ordered...

To view the full article, register now.