Expert Analysis

Series

What I Learned In My 1st Year: Leave Your Comfort Zone

By Tara Kaushik September 27, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a continuing series featuring attorneys' true-life tales from the earliest days of their legal careers.

Here, Tara S. Kaushik of Knight & Holland LLP recalls one of her first cases — a class action lawsuit in which she represented detainees in county prisons — and how it helped her learn to deal with clients, handle difficult opponents, and venture into challenging situations. 

As a baby lawyer, I learned to get out of my comfort zone. That first year, I was thrilled...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular